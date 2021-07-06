The Spun

Look: Latest MLB New Era Hats Are Going Viral

A photo of a New York Yankees hat in an MLB dugout.TAMPA, FL - FEBRUARY 25: A New York Yankees cap and a baseball are seen at Legends Field on February 25, 2005 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

At some point this year, the MLB and its apparel partners may unveil some creative new gear that fans are excited about. Today is not that day.

Earlier this year, New Era unveiled, and quickly pulled the plug on, a set of “Local Market” caps. They featured a pretty lazy utilization of area codes and emoji-style clip art that was supposed to represent the cities and areas for each MLB team. It was a decent concept, but the execution was brutal.

Just weeks ago, ahead of the MLB All-Star Game in Denver, the league rolled out its jerseys for the event. The Nike-made threads are similarly rough, and received a similar response. Even so, they’re here to stay.

Now, New Era is taking another swing at a unique cap, and it looks like we’re heading to an 0-2 count for the famed hatmaker. These new “Mixed Fonts” caps feature a bunch of different fonts to make up the team’s name across the front, in front of the team logos (which, it should be noted, often use letters and team abbreviations). It’s just as busy and jumble as the Local Market caps and the All-Star jerseys.

As you could probably guess, those around the baseball world are not happy. This whole “one font over another font/logo” trend just doesn’t work however you cut it.

At least the company has ushered in a great wave of photoshops making fun of their aesthetic choices. It’s probably not what they were going for, though…

Let’s hope third time’s a charm for New Era and the MLB, because these last two have been really poor.

 


