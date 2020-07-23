The White House Released A Statement On The Return Of Sports

Major American sports are returning very soon. Today is the much-delayed MLB Opening Day, and the NBA has started playing exhibition games in Orlando, ahead of its July 30 season restart.

The World Series Champion Washington Nationals host the New York Yankees tonight. Dr. Anthony Fauci will throw out the first pitch, a nod to the bizarre year that we’re living in. That game will be followed by the Los Angeles Dodgers vs. the San Francisco Giants out west.

Of course, there are significant issues to be overcome by all of these leagues. COVID-19 outbreaks are a major risk, even with protocols in place to reduce the chance of a major transmission. In terms of actual season logistics, baseball doesn’t have everything figured out. The Toronto Blue Jays, for example, are still looking for a home city this year, after the Canadian government determined that they couldn’t host games this summer. The team seemed settled on Pittsburgh, but the state of Pennsylvania shot down the idea on Wednesday.

At the same time, sports will bring some normalcy to people’s lives, and something to take their minds off of the pandemic. That can be a good thing. This morning, the White House sent out a statement celebrating the return of American sports.

The White House blasted this statement to sports media just now pic.twitter.com/kCWvDYiP1c — Dan Wolken (@DanWolken) July 23, 2020

“President Trump believes that sports are an essential part of the cultural fabric of our great country, especially baseball,” White House Director of Specialty Media Mallory Blount said in a statement sent to much of the sports media world.

“As an avid sports fan, the President is optimistic that Americans will come together to once again enjoy America’s national pastime under our beautiful flag. During the unprecedented COVID-19 outbreak, the President and his Administration have hosted dozens of calls with sports leagues to update and brief them on efforts to appropriately respond to this global pandemic. Sports are a key aspect of America’s economy, and we must find ways to bring sporting events back, while still protecting the health and safety of players, staff, and fans.”

This statement aside, Trump took aim at the MLB earlier in the week, after players and coaches from the Giants took a knee during the national anthem ahead of an exhibition game.

“Looking forward to live sports, but any time I witness a player kneeling during the National Anthem, a sign of great disrespect for our Country and our Flag, the game is over for me!” he tweeted early Tuesday morning.