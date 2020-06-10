2-Time MLB All-Star Outfielder Passed Away On Wednesday

Longtime MLB outfielder Claudell Washington passed away on Wednesday at the age of 65, according to multiple reports.

Washington broke into the big leagues with the Oakland Athletics in July 1974 at the age of 19. As a rookie, he went 7-for-18 in nine playoff games, helping the A’s win the 1974 World Series.

One year later, Washington hit .308 with 10 home runs, 86 runs scored, 77 RBI and 40 stolen bases, making his first All-Star appearance as a 20-year-old. He would later make the All-Star team in the National League with the Atlanta Braves in 1984.

Overall, Washington played in 1,912 games over 17 seasons with seven teams (the A’s, the Braves, the New York Yankees, the New York Mets, the Chicago White Sox, the California Angels and the Texas Rangers). He hit .278, stole 312 bases, hit 164 home runs and scored 926 runs.

Sad MLB news. Claudell Washington passed away this AM… — Full Dissident (@hbryant42) June 10, 2020

As productive a player as Washington was for nearly two decades at the major league level, he is perhaps best known for being referenced in the iconic 1980s movie “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off.”

Washington is the player who hit the foul ball that Bueller, played by Matthew Broderick, retrieved at Wrigley Field in the 1986 film.

RIP Claudell Washington. In addition to being a two-time All Star and World Series Champion, he also hit the foul ball that Ferris Bueller caught while skipping school pic.twitter.com/fcLp5Zl2YZ — Baseball Quotes (@BaseballQuotes1) June 10, 2020

A quick Twitter search of Washington’s name will give you an indication of the type of impact he had on the game of baseball.

We’d like to extend our condolences and well-wishes to his friends and family at this time.