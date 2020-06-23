MLB Reportedly Makes Decision On 2020 Season

It appears that we will have baseball this year. MLB owners and commissioner Rob Manfred will reportedly impose a 60-game season, eyeing late July as the start of the 2020 season.

The MLB and players union have had contentious negotiations of late. The two parties couldn’t come to an agreement, with the MLBPA voting to reject the owners’ most recent proposal earlier today.

That left the ball in the commissioner’s hands. Manfred has the ability to implement a season, and it seems like that’s what he will do.

Manfred has asked if players can report to training camp by July 1st and “sign off on health-and-safety protocols.” The union has until 5 p.m. on Tuesday to respond.

If all goes as planned, it looks like we are getting a 60-game slate after all.

MLB plans to implement a 60-game season provided the union agrees with the health/safety protocols and that a spring training 2.0 to start in 7 days — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) June 23, 2020

Spring training will start July 1, with the 60-game regular season starting the weekend of July 24-26. Play ball. — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) June 23, 2020

Baseball is eyeing July 24-26 as the start of the 2020 season. As long as the players agree to Manfred’s imposed schedule – which at this point, the players have no other choice – baseball is back.

Tuesday will be a massive day for baseball and sports in general.

If all goes according to plan, the MLB season will start in just over a month from now.