San Diego Padres outfielder Tommy Pham is reportedly in good condition and recovering after being stabbed on Sunday night.

According to the San Diego Union-Tribune, Pham was leaving an establishment last night when he came upon an argument near his car. When he attempted to confront the people involved, Pham was stabbed.

“According to one of the people, Pham was attacked after asking the people involved in the argument, who he did not know, to get away from his car,” the Union-Tribune’s Kevin Acee reported.

Thankfully, the wound Pham suffered did not go deep enough to do any serious damage. The stabbing occurred outside of the Pacers Showgirls International gentleman’s club, per San Diego police.

“While it was a very traumatic and eye-opening experience for me, I’m on the road to recovery and I know I’ll be back to my offseason training routine in no time,” Pham said in a statement through the Padres.

In his first season with the Padres, Pham appeared in 31 games during the shortened campaign. He slashed .211/.312/.312 with three home runs, 12 RBI and six stolen bases for San Diego.

In this year’s postseason, Pham went 9-for-24 with a pair of runs scored and three steals.