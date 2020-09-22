The Spun

Top MLB Prospect Reportedly Involved In Deadly Car Accident

A baseball game in Pittsburgh.PITTSBURGH, PA - APRIL 03: A general view of PNC Parking during opening day between the Pittsburgh Pirates and the St. Louis Cardinals at PNC Park on April 3, 2016 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images)

Oneil Cruz, one of the Pittsburgh Pirates’ top minor league prospects, was involved in a crash that killed three people in the Dominican Republic.

According to Dominican newspaper Diario Libre, the 21-year-old Cruz was driving a Jeep down a highway on Monday night when he collided with a motorcycle traveling in the same direction.

The motorcycle, which was in the left lane, reportedly did not have its lights on. It was carrying three people, all of whom died.

Cruz did not suffer any serious injuries. Alcohol is reportedly not considered a factor in the accident.

The Pirates released a statement this afternoon confirming they are “aware” of the crash involving one of their prized minor leaguers.

The 6-foot-7, 210-pound Cruz reached Double-A in 2019, recording a .298/.356/.475 slash line along with eight home runs, 34 RBIs, 35 runs scored and an .832 OPS across three levels.

He is considered the No. 3 prospect in the Pirates’ organization by Baseball America and MLB.com.


