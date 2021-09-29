MLB Pitcher Broke His Hand In Embarrassing Fashion

The Milwaukee Brewers will have to make their postseason run without 27-year-old-pitcher Devin Williams. On Wednesday, the team announced that Williams suffered a fractured right hand and will be placed on the 10-day injured list.

Williams told reporters that he had too much to drink after the Brewers clinched an NL Central title on Sunday. Later that day, he got upset about something and punched a wall with his throwing hand.

A few days after that accident occurred, Milwaukee’s medical staff came to the conclusion that Williams needs surgery. His season is most likely over.

Williams owned up to his mistake on Wednesday afternoon, admitting that he has no one to blame but himself.

“I’m pretty upset with myself,” Williams said. “There’s nobody to blame but me. I feel like I’ve let my team, the coaching staff and the fans down. I know how big of a role I play on this team and there’s a lot of people counting on me. All I can do now is cheer my team on and learn from it.”

In 58 games this season, Williams had an 8-2 record with a 2.50 ERA and 87 strikeouts.

The Brewers will now have to rely on the rest of their bullpen to carry them through October. In the event they make the World Series, there’s a chance that Williams could return from his hand injury. For now, he’ll spend the next few days thinking about what could’ve been if he didn’t punch a wall on Sunday night.