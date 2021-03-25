2-Time MLB All-Star Pitcher Announces His Retirement

Left-handed pitcher Gio Gonzalez, who made a pair of All-Star Game appearances during a 13-year career, has announced his retirement from baseball.

“My heart and my mind are finally at peace with my decision, here’s one last tip of the cap,” Gonzalez wrote in his retirement announcement on Instagram.

Gonzalez spent last season with the Chicago White Sox, appearing in 12 games with four starts. He was in spring training this year with the Miami Marlins.

From 2010-18, Gonzalez won double-digit games every season. His best campaign came in 2012, when he went 21-8 with a 2.89 ERA and made the All-Star Game for the second time.

The prior season, Gonzalez made his first All-Star appearance with the Oakland Athletics.

Overall, the Hialeah, Fla. native compiled a 131-101 overall record in 344 games (328 starts), along with a 3.70 ERA and 1.32 WHIP.

Hats off to a wonderful career and good luck in retirement.