A closeup of MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred.HOUSTON, TX - OCTOBER 28: Major League Baseball Commissioner Robert D. Manfred Jr. speaks to the media during a press conference prior to game four of the 2017 World Series between the Houston Astros and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Minute Maid Park on October 28, 2017 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images)

On Tuesday afternoon, Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Tyler Glasnow ripped Major League Baseball for its decision to punish pitchers for using “foreign substances.”

Glasnow suffered partially torn ulnar collateral ligament and a flexor tendon strain over the weekend. He blamed the news rules on his injury.

“I just threw 80 something innings and you just told me I can’t use anything and I have to change everything,” Glasnow said, per Tricia Whitaker of Bally Sports Florida. “I truly believe 100 percent that’s why I got hurt. I’m frustrated MLB doesn’t understand. You can’t just tell us to use nothing. It’s crazy.

He’s not the only pitcher unhappy with the new rule. On Tuesday night, Chicago White Sox star Carlos Rodon ripped MLB commissioner Rob Manfred for punishing pitchers, but being lax on the Houston Astros cheating scandal.

“You’re giving out 10-game suspensions for cheating, but you give the Astros no suspensions at all,” Rodon said.

Both Glasnow and Rodon are in the midst of their best seasons as pitchers. Unfortunately, the former will miss significant time with a serious injury.

We’ll have to wait and see if the MLB changes its controversial new rule in the wake of outrage from pitchers.


About Andrew McCarty

Andrew McCarty is a writer for The Spun.