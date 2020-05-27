MLB Pitcher Hearing ‘Rumors’ About Power Agent Scott Boras

The MLB recently sent a proposal to its players that would cut their salaries for the 2020 season. It’s uncertain who to blame during this time as both the owners and players want what’s best for themselves, but Trevor Bauer may have another theory.

Bauer threw shade at MLB agent Scott Boras on Wednesday, hinting at him using his personal agenda to affect the players’ union.

“Hearing a LOT of rumors about a certain player agent meddling in MLBPA affairs. If true — and at this point, these are only rumors — I have one thing to say… Scott Boras, rep your clients however you want to, but keep your damn personal agenda out of union business,” Bauer wrote on Twitter.

One would have to assume that Boras wants his clients to receive full pay this season. After all, he represents a plethora of big-time players. A reduced salary for his players could also affect future income for himself.

Boras recently added another client in Blake Snell, who made headlines for saying he wouldn’t play on a reduced salary during a livestream on Twitch. He also represents other superstars, such as Gerrit Cole, Bryce Harper and Max Scherzer.

Earlier today, Boras released a statement on his stance on this situation.

“Working together to manage the public health issue has brought great solidarity among the players,” Boras said. “They are a strong united front and resolute in their support of the MLBPA.”

We’ll see if the MLB can find a solution and have baseball back on television at some point this summer.