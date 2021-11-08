MLB World Reacts To Monday’s Justin Verlander News

Two-time Cy Young winner Justin Verlander, who has made only one start in the last two seasons due to arm trouble, is set to enter free agency.

Verlander, who will turn 39 in February, held a workout in Florida today for interested teams. According to reports, he threw in the mid-90s and touched 97 mph.

If that’s the case, Verlander should draw significant interest from teams, though the fact the Astros extended him a qualifying offer–meaning another team would have to surrender a draft pick in order to sign Verlander–could complicate matters.

Nevertheless, fans of countless MLB teams are pining for Verlander on social media, and baseball analysts seem to be fascinated by the pending market for the 2011 AL MVP.

Heard 15-20 teams were in to see Justin Verlander’s workout today in Florida. Threw about 25 pitches. Clocked in at 94-97 mph. He is among the most fascinating potential free agents. Can still take the $18.4M qualifying offer from the #Astros, but strong chance he tests market. — Joel Sherman (@Joelsherman1) November 8, 2021

The Astros offered a Qualifying Offer to Justin Verlander. Also, Verlander averaged 94-95 MPH on his fastball over his last few season with Houston https://t.co/zp4lqXOiEb — Michael Schwab (@michaelschwab13) November 8, 2021

Free agent Justin Verlander has reached 95-96 mph in recent bullpen sessions, as Harold Reynolds said this morning on @MLBNetwork. Verlander, who turns 39 before next season, has said he wants to pitch until age 45. @MLB — Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) November 8, 2021

Per @spotrac, Max Scherzer (37) has a market value of $35.5M. What is Justin Verlander, who is a year older and pitched in one game since 2019, getting? https://t.co/LEphTTEPle — Cory McCartney (@coryjmccartney) November 8, 2021

"Can the Mets afford to gamble on Verlander when there are also huge question marks around the health of Jacob deGrom and Noah Syndergaard?" Why signing Justin Verlander is a risky proposition for the Mets (via @DannyAbriano) https://t.co/Ek7JxI1iCM pic.twitter.com/5mBjo7huye — SNY (@SNYtv) November 8, 2021

Justin Verlander's market is going to be fascinating now that he has been extended the QO. Forfeiting a draft pick for a 39-year-old starter is the definition of a win-now move. https://t.co/HfJ4a5Mvo1 — Ryan Finkelstein (@FinkelsteinRyan) November 8, 2021

Verlander made one start in the summer of 2020 before being shut down due to a forearm strain. He then had Tommy John surgery in September of that year.

There was some hope Verlander would be able to return for the 2021 MLB playoffs, but he was unable to do so. In his last full season with the Houston Astros in 2019, the hard-throwing righty won the AL Cy Young, going 21-6 with a 2.58 ERA in 34 starts.