MLB World Reacts To Monday’s Justin Verlander News

Justin Verlander blowing a bubble with his gum.HOUSTON, TX - MAY 01: Justin Verlander #35 of the Houston Astros looks on from the dugout in the eighth inning against the New York Yankees at Minute Maid Park on May 1, 2018 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images)

Two-time Cy Young winner Justin Verlander, who has made only one start in the last two seasons due to arm trouble, is set to enter free agency.

Verlander, who will turn 39 in February, held a workout in Florida today for interested teams. According to reports, he threw in the mid-90s and touched 97 mph.

If that’s the case, Verlander should draw significant interest from teams, though the fact the Astros extended him a qualifying offer–meaning another team would have to surrender a draft pick in order to sign Verlander–could complicate matters.

Nevertheless, fans of countless MLB teams are pining for Verlander on social media, and baseball analysts seem to be fascinated by the pending market for the 2011 AL MVP.

Verlander made one start in the summer of 2020 before being shut down due to a forearm strain. He then had Tommy John surgery in September of that year.

There was some hope Verlander would be able to return for the 2021 MLB playoffs, but he was unable to do so. In his last full season with the Houston Astros in 2019, the hard-throwing righty won the AL Cy Young, going 21-6 with a 2.58 ERA in 34 starts.

About Matt Hladik

Matt is an Editor at The Spun Media.