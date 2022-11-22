MLB Pitcher Names 'Worst Cheater' In Baseball History

NEW YORK, NY - OCTOBER 03: A detailed view of New York Yankees batting practice prior to the American League Wild Card Game against the Minnesota Twins at Yankee Stadium on October 3, 2017 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

The rivalry between the New York Yankees and Toronto Blue Jays just got a little bit spicier for 2023.

During an appearance on Sportsnet's "How Hungry Are You?" with Serge Ibaka, Blue Jays ace Alex Manoah was asked to name the biggest cheater in MLB history.

After a brief pause, Manoah named Yankees righthander Gerrit Cole because of his past use of "sticky stuff" while pitching.

"He used a lot of sticky stuff to make his pitches better, and he kind of got called out on it," Manoah told Ibaka.

In the past, Cole has never officially confirmed if he used Spider Tack, a foreign substance that MLB banned midway through the 2021 season when it began cracking down on what pitchers put on baseballs during games.

We're sure that Manoah's willingness to call him out here has something to do with the fact the two had a spat back in August after Manoah hit Yankees star Aaron Judge with a pitch during a game.

Cole will probably not address what Manoah had to say, but it will be fun to see how he handles things the first time he faces Toronto in 2023.