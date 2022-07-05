MLB Pitcher Rips U.S. Gun Laws Following Monday Shooting

MINNEAPOLIS, MN - APRIL 23: Chicago White Sox relief pitcher Liam Hendricks (31) gets ready to deliver a pitch during the MLB game between the Chicago White Sox and the Minnesota Twins on April 23nd, 2022, at Target Field in Minneapolis, MN.( (Photo by Bailey Hillesheim/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Another mass shooting took place this week when a single gunman opened fire at a 4th of July parade in Highland Park, Illinois on Monday. It left six dead and dozens more injured.

Chicago White Sox pitcher Liam Hendricks spoke at length about the tragedy on Monday night.

Add him to the list of a growing number of people ripping U.S. gun laws recently.

"I think the access to the weaponry that is being kind of used in these things is …. Something needs to change. Something needs to be done. Something needs to happen because there’s way too many people losing their lives, and it’s not only about the people who lose their lives," he told reporters.

"The families of that, the tragedy they go through, the entire community when people are concerned about leaving the house, concerned about doing the day-to-day things of going to work or any number of these things. We really need to reflect on what’s going on. I don’t think enough is being done.

"Too many people are dying, and it’s no excuse to say, ‘I’m on this side or that side.' At some point, things need to get done or else it’s getting to the point where civilization as you know it may be ending just to the fact there’s two drastically different sides. Something needs to change. Something needs to happen, and it needs to happen quick."

Something needs to change - hopefully soon.