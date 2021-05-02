MLB Pitcher Suffers Freak Injury While Playing Video Games

Over the weekend, the Oakland Athletics revealed that one of the team’s best pitchers will need to miss a few games after a freak injury.

Jesus Luzardo won’t be seeing the field any time soon after he suffered a hairline fracture in his throwing hand. So, how did the Athletics pitcher manage to hurt himself?

Surely he did so during a game, right? Not quite. Oakland manager Bob Melvin revealed that Luzardo broke his hand while playing a video game.

No, really. “Before the game he was playing a video game and accidentally bumped his hand on the desk as he was playing the game,” Melvin said.

Here’s more of what he had to say, via ESPN:

“He came in, was a little bit sore, training staff checked him out. We threw him in the cage before he went out there, watched him warm up. He was comfortable pitching, the training staff was comfortable with him pitching. After the game, we got an X-ray and there was a hairline in the pinkie finger.”

Luzardo actually pitched after hitting his hand on the table. He pitched three innings and took the loss against the Orioles, allowing six runs — three earned — on five hits.

He is 1-3 with a 5.79 ERA over six starts this season.