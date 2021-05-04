Cincinnati Reds reliever Amir Garrett isn’t afraid to wear his emotions. He had an animated response when he struck out Chicago Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzo this past weekend, and is now paying the unfortunate price for it.

After getting Rizzo to miss on a breaking ball for strike three during Reds-Cubs on Saturday, Garrett came off the mound, pounded his chest and had a few choice words for the Chicago first baseman. Garrett then turned to the Cubs’ dugout and continued jawing.

The Cubs didn’t like what they saw and heard from the Reds’ reliever. It didn’t take too long until both teams were on the field. Several engaged in a heated confrontation, but it didn’t escalate beyond that. Regardless, Major League Baseball is dropping the hammer on Garrett for his actions.

The MLB has suspended the Reds’ reliever seven games for “inciting a bench clearing incident.” Garrett is appealing.

News from the Reds…

Amir Garrett has been suspended 7 games and fined for "inciting a bench clearing incident" Saturday against the Cubs.

Javy Baez has been fined.

Garrett is appealing. — Brian Giesenschlag (@BGiesenschlag) May 4, 2021

If you missed the entire ordeal between Amir Garrett and the Cubs, you can find it in the video below.

Somehow MLB gave Amir Garrett a 7 game suspension for this. An absolute joke. pic.twitter.com/U5om1FiRB5 — And This Blog Belongs To The Reds (@ATBBTTR) May 4, 2021

Seven games seems like a bit much. Amir Garrett is an emotional player, and displayed such emotion after striking out Anthony Rizzo. Baseball should’ve let this one go.

Sure, the MLB wants to cut down on bench-clearing incidents. But we’ve seen far worse actions get away with lighter penalties.

It’ll be interesting to see whether or not Garrett’s appeal brings about a difference penalty outcome.