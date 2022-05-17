MLB Pitcher Suspended 80 Games For Positive PED Test

MILWAUKEE, WI - APRIL 11: A general view of the interior of Miller Park during the opening day game between the Milwaukee Brewers and the Pittsburg Pirates on April 11, 2005 at Miller Park in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. The Brewers defeated the Pirates 6-2. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

Milwaukee Brewers pitcher J.C. Mejia has been suspended 80 games by Major League Baseball for violating the sport's PED policy.

Mejia, who made two appearances with the Brewers this season, is the second Milwaukee player to be suspended for PEDs in 2022. Catcher Pedro Severino was served an 80-game ban last month for testing positive for Clomiphene, an estrogen modulator which increases testosterone.

According to MLB.com's Mark Feinsand, Mejia was popped for Stanozolol, a synthetic steroid.

Mejia, 25, was acquired by the Brewers via offseason trade with the Cleveland Guardians.

The Dominican righthander appeared in 17 games for Cleveland in 2021, making 11 starts and posting a 1-7 record with an 8.25 ERA in 52.1 innings.

With today's news, the next time we see Mejia pitch at all won't be until much later this season, and probably only at the minor league level.