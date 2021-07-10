MLB Pitcher’s Father Saves Woman From Choking At Game

A hero emerged to save a woman’s life during the Washington Nationals at San Francisco Giants ballgame on Saturday.

The father of Nationals pitcher Joe Ross was in attendance at Saturday’s game when an unexpected event occurred. A woman was in need of immediate action when she began choking.

Ross’ father, a doctor, rushed in and performed Heimlich on the woman, saving her life in the process. Giants fans gave him a big cheer and, fortunately, the woman is okay.

“A woman needed the Heimlich at Oracle Park and a Nationals fan rushed over and helped her,” wrote Nationals beat writer Jesse Dougherty, via Twitter. “He got a big cheer and some others are now shaking his hand. Thankfully, she seems to be doing okay.

“Just put two and two together. This was Joe Ross’s dad, who is a doctor. Hero at the ballpark today.”

This is an incredibly heroic act from Ross’ father. Good for him for rushing to action when someone was in need of a doctor’s expertise.

Courtesy of Ryan McGeary of KNBR, here’s a video of Joe Ross’ father and the lady who needed saving having a conversation after Saturday’s scary incident. Father of National’s pitcher Joe Ross, who happened to be a doctor, performed the Heimlich Maneuver on a choking Giants fan today and saved her life. ⁰⁰EMTs and other ballpark staff checked on her shortly after. ⁰⁰

This is them talking after the incident. pic.twitter.com/XxSgqlKKkY — Ryan McGeary (@RM_Geary) July 10, 2021 It takes a brave individual to step up to the plate and perform medical action when someone is in dire need. That’s exactly what Joe Ross’ father did on Saturday. The San Francisco Giants, meanwhile, lead the Washington Nationals 9-3 in the bottom of the eighth.