MLB Pitcher’s “Heard” About New Astros Cheating Allegations

Earlier this week, the Major League Baseball world was rocked by the findings of the league’s investigation into the Houston Astros. Houston received a $5 million fine, the loss of the team’s 2020 and 2021 first-round picks, and one year suspensions for manager AJ Hinch and general manager Jeff Luhnow.

Not long after the suspensions of Hinch and Luhnow came out, the Astros fired both.

The MLB hammered the Astros for using an illegal video system inside Minute Maid Park However, a current MLB pitcher suggests the Astros cheated in other ways as well.

According to Trevor Bauer, Astros players used a “buzzer” system to alert each other of the coming pitch.

“I’ve heard this from multiple parties too, for what it’s worth,” Bauer said on Twitter.

I’ve heard this from multiple parties too, for what it’s worth… https://t.co/zDlp0x4bKs — Trevor Bauer (@BauerOutage) January 16, 2020

The Astros aren’t the only team impacted by the cheating scandal. The Boston Red Sox fired manager Alex Cora, who was the Astros bench coach during their run to a World Series in 2017.

But that’s not all. Former Astros player Carlos Beltran also lost his job. The New York Mets parted ways with Beltran not long after he became the team’s manager.

Three MLB teams are in search of a new manager in the wake of the cheating scandal.