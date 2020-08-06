MLB Pitcher’s Reaction To Team’s HR vs. Astros Is Going Viral

It was only a matter of time before opposing players started acting out against the Houston Astros.

The Astros haven’t received too harsh of treatment from the rest of Major League Baseball for their infamous cheating scandal. Many believed Houston players, including Jose Altuve and Alex Bregman, would be on the receiving end of wild pitches or all-out brawls.

Outside of the Joe Kelly incident, that hasn’t been the case so far in the Astros’ 6-5 start to the season. That is until Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Archie Bradley sent the Astros a message from the bullpen.

Bradley flipped-off the Astros from the bullpen while teammate Nick Ahmed rounded the bases after blasting a two-run homer. The Diamondbacks went onto win the game 14-7 on Wednesday night.

This isn’t the first and it won’t be the last time the Astros are on the receiving end of something like this. Houston has emerged as the most hated team in all of Major League Baseball.

Perhaps the worst aspect of the Astros’ cheating scandal was a lack of remorse from the players. There’s no doubt cheating is often prevalent within baseball. But the Astros without a doubt took it too far – and that isn’t to say cheating in any variety is permissible.

It’ll be interesting to see if the MLB gets involved with Bradley’s actions against the Astros. Rob Manfred has done his best to protect the Astros from actions like this.