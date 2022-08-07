MLB Pitching Coach Suffered Injury During A Mound Visit

ST PETERSBURG, FL - MARCH 29: Chris Archer #22 of the Tampa Bay Rays pitches during a game against the Boston Red Sox on Opening Day at Tropicana Field on March 29, 2018 in St Petersburg, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

In the pantheon of weird baseball injuries, this one is certainly up there.

Tampa Bay Rays pitching coach Kyle Snyder hurt himself trying to visit the mound during last night's 9-1 loss to the Detroit Tigers.

Snyder was unable to make it out to speak with pitcher Shane McClanahan, leaving manager Kevin Cash to do the honors.

Today, Snyder confirmed he popped a calf muscle. Not surprisingly, he also said he's been hearing it from some former teammates.

Snyder, 44, is a former MLB pitcher who lettered in four sports in high school, so it's not like this is a couch potato getting hurt in this manner.

Father Time catches up to you when you least expect it, even when you're a ex-professional athlete.

Thankfully, Snyder didn't suffer a serious injury.