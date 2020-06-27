Earlier this week, police arrested a Major League Baseball player after trespassing at a local Florida airport.

According to the Miami Herald, police arrested Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Andrew Toles on June 22. The report states Toles was sleeping behind the airport at a FedEx.

According to the arrest report from the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, police charged Toles with a misdemeanor charge of trespassing. He allegedly refused to leave the area when asked by police.

After refusing several times, police placed Toles into custody.

Here’s more from the report:

Toles was sleeping behind the Federal Express building, located at Key West International Airport, 3491 S. Roosevelt Blvd. All he had with him was a black book bag, deputies said. Police said they gave Toles several chances to leave the area without being arrested but he wouldn’t walk away, wrote Deputy Tomas Venegas.

The Florida Marlins selected Toles in the fourth round of the 2010 MLB Draft. However, he decided to further his baseball career at the University of Tennessee where he was dismissed from the program after his freshman season.

He eventually landed with the Tampa Bay Rays after the team selected him in the second round of the 2012 MLB Draft. The Rays released Toles before the 2015 season for disciplinary reasons.

After not playing in 2015, he landed with the Dodgers. He eventually left the team in training camp before the 2019 season.