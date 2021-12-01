MLB Players Are Now Bracing For An Official Lockout

All signs indicate that MLB owners will officially lock out players as of midnight ET tonight, as expected.

The league’s five-year collective bargaining agreement expires tonight, and early negotiations are at a standstill. According to reports, the league and its players union are far apart on critical issues.

A short time ago, ESPN’s Jeff Passan tweeted that MLB players have been informed that any CBA negotiations are done for the day, killing off the (unlikely) chance of a last-minute agreement.

Once the lockout goes into effect, the entire sport will shut down. Free agency and other hot stove activities will stop until a new CBA is agreed to and ratified.

Players have been told collective-bargaining negotiations are done for the day. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) December 1, 2021

While this was the expected outcome all along, it is still a major bummer to see it about to happen, especially considering how fun the last few days of free agency have been.

For a comprehensive look at the hot-button issues that need to be worked out and the implications of the lockout as a whole, check out this guide from Sports Illustrated.

After you do that, conjure up some positive energy that this situation will not drag on into spring training in February, which would put the start of the 2022 season in jeopardy.