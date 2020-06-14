MLB Players Association Sends Stern Message After Declining Latest Offer From League

Major League Baseball and the MLB Players Association remain at a serious impasse. After turning down a number of basically-identical proposals by the league, the players are ready to play ball—both literally, and legally down the road.

Back on March 26, the league and players came to an agreement on prorated salaries once baseball starts back up. The two sides have been in a showdown since, as the league has argued that the original agreement was not valid in the event that fans would not be in attendance. Given that it was always unlikely that fans would return with the sport, few are accepting this argument as valid.

After shooting down players’ proposals of 114 and 89 games, in order to play a season that would end with an October World Series as scheduled, the owners sent proposals of 86, 76, and 72-game seasons. All three reduced the players’ prorated salaries, and offered basically the same levels of guaranteed money. After the most recent proposal, the players appear done with this whole situation.

“Further dialogue with the league would be futile,” MLBPA executive director Tony Clark said in response to the most recent offer. “It’s time to get back to work. Tell us when and where.”

Major League Baseball Players Association Executive Director Tony Clark today released the following statement: pic.twitter.com/d1p3Oj4K70 — MLBPA Communications (@MLBPA_News) June 13, 2020

The onus now falls on commissioner Rob Manfred, who has the jurisdiction to craft a schedule and impose a season in the range of 50 games under the March 26 agreement. Manfred guaranteed that there will be baseball earlier this week. The players want an answer by Monday, even with some significant hurdles, including including those involving testing for players, remaining.

Correction: The open issues concern on-field rules, player transactions, rosters and other items, not health and safety protocols. https://t.co/YA9gAzAAmD — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) June 13, 2020

Even if Manfred moves forward, it has been suggested that some star players may sit out the year and forfeit their prorated salaries and years of service time, as they may not feel like it is worth playing roughly one-third of the season.

The owners also got a PR hit this afternoon. Days after St. Louis Cardinals owner Bill DeWitt Jr. claimed that baseball ownership was not very profitable, something that does not hold up to any serious scrutiny, the New York Post reported that the MLB is set to sign a new billion-dollar contract with Turner Sports for a package, which includes a League Championship Series.

After Clark’s letter, MLB put out a statement accusing the MLBPA of choosing “not to negotiate in good faith.” There’s a very real chance that this damage spills over into upcoming negotiations, when the collective bargaining agreement expires on Dec. 1, 2021.

If baseball had it together, it may have been able to get up and running before any other major American sport. Instead, it could get beaten to the punch by both the NBA and NHL, which are closing in on plans to restart their seasons, and it could wind up with the most serious labor strife in 25 years.