Look: FOX Has A New MLB Scorebug Debuting Today

MLB stars Jose Altuve and Carlos Correa of the Houston Astros fist bump after a home runCLEVELAND, OHIO - JULY 03: Jose Altuve #27 celebrates with Carlos Correa #1 of the Houston Astros after Correa hit a solo homer during the fourth inning against the Cleveland Indians at Progressive Field on July 03, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

In just over an hour, the Chicago White Sox and Houston Astros will face off in the ALDS. FS1 has the broadcast for the MLB Playoff game, and is using the opportunity to unveil a new score bug for the game.

The new design adds more color and is certainly brighter than the last design, which debuted in 2017. At the top, it displays the pitcher, along with his pitch count, in his team’s color. The current batter, along with a statline, slides in below.

The rest of the bug has each team’s logo behind the normal three-letter abbreviation for them, with the score in big bold font. Between the scores and logos are the inning, count, and number of outs.

The most interesting design aspect may be a flatter, more heavily stylized three-dimensional set of bases. That will probably be the biggest sticking point for many fans as they attempt to get used to the change.

So far, the reactions are certainly mixed. That is not a major surprise, as fans don’t like huge changes to how they view their games, with many saying they prefer the previous, more minimalist design.

Over the last two nights, the Boston Red Sox and Los Angeles Dodgers beat the New York Yankees and St. Louis Cardinals in the MLB Wild Card Games, earning spots in the eight-team field. The Red Sox take on the No. 1 seed Tampa Bay Rays with the winner facing the White Sox-Astros winner, while the San Francisco Giants will take on the Dodgers, and Milwaukee Brewers face the Atlanta Braves in the National League.

FS1 has both of today’s ALDS Game 1s: White Sox at Astros at 4:07 p.m. ET, followed by the Red Sox at Rays at 8:07 p.m.

[Brandon Costa]

