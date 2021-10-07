Look: FOX Has A New MLB Scorebug Debuting Today

In just over an hour, the Chicago White Sox and Houston Astros will face off in the ALDS. FS1 has the broadcast for the MLB Playoff game, and is using the opportunity to unveil a new score bug for the game.

The new design adds more color and is certainly brighter than the last design, which debuted in 2017. At the top, it displays the pitcher, along with his pitch count, in his team’s color. The current batter, along with a statline, slides in below.

The rest of the bug has each team’s logo behind the normal three-letter abbreviation for them, with the score in big bold font. Between the scores and logos are the inning, count, and number of outs.

The most interesting design aspect may be a flatter, more heavily stylized three-dimensional set of bases. That will probably be the biggest sticking point for many fans as they attempt to get used to the change.

The new @MLBONFOX scorebug debuts this afternoon at CWS-HOU in the ALDS (4 p.m. ET, FS1). It remains in the bottom right of the screen and replaces the previous design that first debuted in the 2017 #Postseason. pic.twitter.com/riNb1VOM79 — Brandon Costa (@SVG_Brandon) October 7, 2021

So far, the reactions are certainly mixed. That is not a major surprise, as fans don’t like huge changes to how they view their games, with many saying they prefer the previous, more minimalist design.

Not a fan. Looks like something out of MLB 2K5. Reminds me of the bug they had in '07 or so. Old one was better and easier to read. https://t.co/HuvPmstd56 — Sports Media Watch (@paulsen_smw) October 7, 2021

I like it. Nothing can beat the nostalgia of the mid-2000s Fox scorebug, but this is better than what they had. — Preston Byers (@PresByers) October 7, 2021

The old one was so clean…. — Stephen Henreckson (@sphenreckson) October 7, 2021

Old one was perfectly fine, clean and free of distractions (i.e. logos, chunky typography and 3D bases) — Mike Sisak 💉👍 (@mikesisak) October 7, 2021

Not a fan of the logos behind the teams, nor of the 3D-ish on-base graphic. This is not functional – I just want to quickly see the on-base situation, not have to examine for depth. — Phil Kinzler (@PhilKinzler) October 7, 2021

When FOX debuted its MLB scorebug in 2017: – OMG THIS FOX SCOREBUG IS UGGGGLY

– FOX is really about to shove us their ugly scorebug aren't they Now today: WHY MESS WITH THE OLD ONE, IT'S PERFECT? Almost like people hate change and get comfortable with things over time. 🤔 — Brandon Costa (@SVG_Brandon) October 7, 2021

Over the last two nights, the Boston Red Sox and Los Angeles Dodgers beat the New York Yankees and St. Louis Cardinals in the MLB Wild Card Games, earning spots in the eight-team field. The Red Sox take on the No. 1 seed Tampa Bay Rays with the winner facing the White Sox-Astros winner, while the San Francisco Giants will take on the Dodgers, and Milwaukee Brewers face the Atlanta Braves in the National League.

FS1 has both of today’s ALDS Game 1s: White Sox at Astros at 4:07 p.m. ET, followed by the Red Sox at Rays at 8:07 p.m.

[Brandon Costa]