The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

MLB World Reacts To Gerrit Cole’s Unbelievable Strikeout Record

Wild Card Round - New York Yankees v Cleveland Indians - Game OneCLEVELAND, OHIO - SEPTEMBER 29: Starting pitcher Gerrit Cole #45 of the New York Yankees pitches during the fifth inning against the Cleveland Indians during Game One of the American League Wild Card Series at Progressive Field on September 29, 2020 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

New York Yankees ace Gerrit Cole made MLB history tonight, thanks to his pinpoint control and ability to dominate opposing hitters.

After giving up a leadoff double to Willie Calhoun of the Texas Rangers, Cole proceeded to strike out the side in the bottom of the first inning. His third strikeout, of Rangers slugger Joey Gallo, was Cole’s 59th-straight without issuing a walk.

This breaks the previous mark of 58 straight Ks without a walk–a mark that was just set by Milwaukee’s Corbin Burnes last week. Poor Burnes didn’t even hold the record for a full seven days.

In his second season in pinstripes, Cole is off to a great start. He entered tonight 5-1 with a 1.37 ERA and 78/3 strikeout-to-walk ratio. After his record-setting strikeout tonight, social media exploded.

Now comes the bad part of this post. As impressive as this streak is, Cole will not care about it if he continues to give up runs tonight.

In the bottom of the second, the Rangers scored two runs on a home run and back-to-back doubles. They now lead the Yankees 2-1.

We’ll see if Cole can settle back down and regain his form.


About Matt Hladik

Matt is an Editor at The Spun Media.