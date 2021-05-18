MLB World Reacts To Gerrit Cole’s Unbelievable Strikeout Record

New York Yankees ace Gerrit Cole made MLB history tonight, thanks to his pinpoint control and ability to dominate opposing hitters.

After giving up a leadoff double to Willie Calhoun of the Texas Rangers, Cole proceeded to strike out the side in the bottom of the first inning. His third strikeout, of Rangers slugger Joey Gallo, was Cole’s 59th-straight without issuing a walk.

This breaks the previous mark of 58 straight Ks without a walk–a mark that was just set by Milwaukee’s Corbin Burnes last week. Poor Burnes didn’t even hold the record for a full seven days.

In his second season in pinstripes, Cole is off to a great start. He entered tonight 5-1 with a 1.37 ERA and 78/3 strikeout-to-walk ratio. After his record-setting strikeout tonight, social media exploded.

Cole needed 3 more strikeouts, and he took care of it in the first inning! 59 consecutive strikeouts without walking a batter! That's the longest streak since the mound was moved to its current 60' 6" distance in 1893, moving past Corbin Burnes. — James Smyth (@JamesSmyth621) May 18, 2021

Gerrit Cole just struck out his 59th batter since his last walk — an MLB record. Kyle Higashioka must not have known, because he tossed the ball into the stands. — Levi Weaver (@ThreeTwoEephus) May 18, 2021

Gerrit Cole currently has 59 STRIKEOUTS SINCE HIS LAST WALK!! That’s a new MLB record! #SquadUp — Ben Verlander (@Verly32) May 18, 2021

#Yankees Gerrit Cole K’s the side after a Rangers leadoff double. So no perfecto on the 23-year anniversary of David Wells, but Cole gets his own piece of history… 59 strikeouts w/o allowing a walk is a new MLB record — Greg Tartaglia (@NJTags13) May 18, 2021

Now comes the bad part of this post. As impressive as this streak is, Cole will not care about it if he continues to give up runs tonight.

In the bottom of the second, the Rangers scored two runs on a home run and back-to-back doubles. They now lead the Yankees 2-1.

We’ll see if Cole can settle back down and regain his form.