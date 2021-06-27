The Spun

MLB World Reacts To First Pitcher Substance Ejection

You would think with the way MLB umpires have been checking pitchers for foreign substances, guys would be extra careful on the mound, and to be fair, pretty much all of them have.

All of them except Seattle Mariners left-hander Hector Santiago, that is. This afternoon, Santiago became the first pitcher ejected from a game during baseball’s foreign substance crackdown.

Santiago was given the gate in the fifth inning of this afternoon’s game against the Chicago White Sox. Upon inspection, the umpires found something suspicious on his glove, which was taken away for safekeeping.

The prevailing reaction to Santiago’s ejection from those around the baseball world is disbelief that he allowed himself to get caught.

Per the new MLB rules, Santiago will now receive a 10-game suspension. The 33-year-old veteran is in his first season with Seattle after spending 2019 with the White Sox and New York Mets.

Santiago did not pitch in MLB in 2020.


