MLB Releases Blunt Statement On Justin Turner’s Decision

The Los Angeles Dodgers’ series-clinching win on Tuesday night was overshadowed by Justin Turner’s questionable decision to celebrate with his teammates despite testing positive for COVID-19. It was an awful look not just for Turner, but the entire MLB.

Turner was pulled by the Dodgers in the seventh inning once his positive COVID-19 test was confirmed. He was supposed to isolate from his teammates to avoid spreading the virus. Instead, he chose to celebrate on the field and pose with the World Series trophy.

On Wednesday, MLB commissioner Rob Manfred provided an update on this troubling situation.

“It is clear that Turner chose to disregard the agreed-upon joint protocols and the instructions he was given regarding the safety and protection of others,” Manfred said in a statement. “While a desire to celebrate is understandable, Turner’s decision to leave isolation and enter the field was wrong and put everyone he came in contact with at risk. When MLB Security raised the matter of being on the field with Turner, he emphatically refused to comply.”

The MLB also announced that it’s launching an investigation into this matter.

Here’s the full statement from Manfred:

The Rays and Dodgers were both tested again on Wednesday for COVID-19. They’ll be allowed to travel back to their home cities if their results don’t indicate an outbreak.

All we can do right now is hope that Turner’s selfish mistake doesn’t cause an uptick in COVID-19 cases.