MLB Relief Pitcher Suspended For 80 Games

Pittsburgh Pirates relief pitcher Edgar Santana has had a long road back to the mound after undergoing Tommy John surgery in 2018.

Unfortunately, Santana’s return will have to wait at least another half of a regular MLB season. On Sunday, the MLB announced that the Pirates pitcher is being suspended for 80 games without pay. The suspension comes after Santana reportedly tested positive for a PED known as Boldenone.

In any scenario where the MLB returns for the 2020 season, that essentially means that Santana will not return at all this year. As a result, he won’t be able to return to the mound for the Pirates until 2021 at least.

Santana’s last appearance on the mound came on September 21, 2018 against the Milwaukee Brewers. He gave up four runs that day in an 8-3 loss. Several weeks later, he underwent Tommy John surgery and missed the rest of the season as well as the entire 2019 season.

MLB announces that Pirates right-hander Edgar Santana has received an 80-game suspension without pay after testing positive for Boldenone, a performance-enhancing substance. — Adam Berry (@adamdberry) June 28, 2020

Santana first signed with the Pirates as an international player in 2013, and spent most of the next four years in the minors. He was finally called up to the Majors on June 10, 2017 and debuted against the Miami Marlins that same day.

Santana would go on to pitch in 19 games that year, allowing eight runs while striking out 20. In 2018, Santana appeared in 69 games, going 3-4 while allowing 25 runs and striking out 54.

His career ERA is 3.31 with a 1.198 WHIP.