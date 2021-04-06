MLB Reportedly Decides On New All-Star Game Location

MLB has apparently decided on a new location for the 2021 All-Star Game after moving the showcase out of Atlanta last week.

According to ESPN’s Buster Olney, Coors Field is expected to be the new host for the 2021 All-Star Game, which is scheduled for July 13. The home of the Colorado Rockies has hosted the Midsummer Classic once before, back in 1998.

The American League, led by game MVP Roberto Alomar, beat the National League by a score of 13-8 in that contest.

Colorado's Coors Field is expected to be the site of the 2021 All-Star Game. — Buster Olney (@Buster_ESPN) April 6, 2021

On Friday, MLB announced it was removing the All-Star Game from Atlanta following the passage of new voting legislation in Georgia. The bill, which has been the subject of controversy, has drawn criticism from civil rights groups who claim it will disproportionately impact people of color and restrict their voting rights.

MLB also pulled its 2021 amateur draft from the Peachtree State.

“Over the last week, we have engaged in thoughtful with Clubs, former and current players, the Players Association, and the Players Alliance, among others, to listen to their views,” MLB commissioner Rob Manfred wrote. “I have decided that the best way to demonstrate our values as a sport is by relocating this year’s All Star game and MLB Draft. “Major League Baseball fundamentally supports voting rights for all Americans and opposes restrictions to the ballot box… . Fair access to voting continues to have our game’s unwavering support.”

Whoa. MLB announces it is pulling this year's All-Star game and the amateur draft from Georgia. pic.twitter.com/QqJzR3lAcy — Lindsey Adler (@lindseyadler) April 2, 2021

A number of cities were mentioned as potential replacements, but it looks like the league has settled on Denver.