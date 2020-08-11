MLB Reportedly Gives Astros Coach A Record-Breaking Suspension

Astros hitting coach Alex Cintron has received a lengthy suspension from Major League Baseball for his role in the Astros-Athletics melee.

The Houston-Oakland ball-game on Sunday became heated in a hurry. Cintron started talking trash to A’s outfielder Ramon Laureano after Laureano reached first base. The two continued to exchange words as the situation became more heated.

Cintron seemed to ignite the brawl as he challenged Laureano by waving him over, essentially signaling he desired to fight. Laureano proceeded to charge towards the Astros’ dugout before several Houston players tackled him to the ground to prevent the melee from worsening.

The incident sparked a bench-clearing brawl. Luckily, no serious blows were landed by either team. Major League Baseball has suspended Cintron for 20 games for his involvement in the brawl, which appears to be the “largest levied against an MLB coach.”

Houston #Astros hitting coach Alex Cintron, who instigated the #Athletics–#Astros melee Sunday, has received a 20-game suspension, believed to be the largest levied against an #MLB coach. — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) August 11, 2020

The Astros hitting coach absolutely deserves this suspension. Cintron added fuel to the spark, eventually setting off a wild fire.

Houston, of course, has emerged as the most-hated team in baseball. Major League Baseball found evidence this off-season the Astros were involved in one of the biggest cheating scandals in baseball history. No Astros players were punished for their involvement, though.

As a result, Houston has been on the receiving end of harsh criticism – as expected. The Astros just can’t seem to escape the spotlight in the midst of scandals and coaches acting out this year.