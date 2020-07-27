MLB Reportedly Has A “Plan” For The Marlins, Orioles

Less than one week into the 2020 season, MLB is dealing with a COVID-19 crisis. Two games from tonight’s schedule have been postponed.

One of them featured the Baltimore Orioles and Miami Marlins. The Marlins were supposed to host their AL East visitors tonight, but with the team suffering through a coronavirus outbreak, the game was bagged.

This is a bad sign for MLB, but as of now, there is no plan to pause the season. In fact, there is still hope that the Orioles and Marlins will actually play each other tomorrow, but in Baltimore rather than Miami.

Scott Miller of Bleacher Report detailed the league plan, which involves the Marlins busing to Baltimore from Philadelphia, where they are currently holed up. Players from Miami’s “satellite” site are expected to join the team and replace those who have tested positive for COVID-19.

The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal says the Orioles will be flying home from Miami tonight.

This is indeed the plan, though it is fluid, sources say. Orioles flying back to Baltimore from Miami tonight. https://t.co/99Unoq2cm1 — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) July 27, 2020

Besides Marlins-Orioles, the Monday night matchup between the New York Yankees and Philadelphia Phillies has also been postponed. Philadelphia hosted the Marlins this weekend, which resulted in tonight’s game being canceled out of caution.

Again, all of this is less than ideal for baseball. We’ll see if MLB commissioner Rob Manfred and company can handle the situation.