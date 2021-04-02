MLB Reportedly Makes Decision On Mets-Nationals Series

The Opening Day game between the Mets and Nationals was postponed on Thursday because multiple players on Washington’s roster tested positive for COVID-19. On Friday, the MLB had an update on this weekend’s series between the two NL East rivals.

Unfortunately, the Mets-Nationals series has been postponed to give Washington additional time for COVID-19 testing and contact tracing.

“Said last night on Baseball Tonight that the Nationals-Mets series was in jeopardy, and now it’s officially being canceled,” ESPN insider Jeff Passan wrote on Twitter. “Mets will start their season Monday in Philadelphia. Nationals will know when they have a better sense of their COVID outbreak, which now numbers four.”

Nationals general manager Mike Rizzo said his team would have been without five players for its season opener against the Mets. The first positive test was revealed on Wednesday, and then the team announced at least two more positive cases on Thursday.

Due to this new change to the MLB schedule, the Mets will open their season on the road against the Phillies. The Nationals, meanwhile, are currently scheduled to face the Braves on Monday.

It’s unclear if the Braves-Nationals game will get postponed as well.

This is obviously an unfortunate development for the MLB, but at least the Mets and Nationals are in the same division and can schedule doubleheaders in the future.