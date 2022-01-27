MLB Reportedly Makes Significant Minor League Decision

It’s still unclear when the 2022 season will begin, but the MLB has made a major decision regarding minor league players.

According to ESPN’s Jeff Passan, a memo was sent out this morning that states minor league players will not be required to be vaccinated for the 2022 season.

Managers, coaches and on-field staff, however, must be “up to date” on COVID vaccinations in order to have in-person contact with players.

“Our expert consultants have advised that fully up-to-date vaccination of all on-field staff and others with close player contact provides a safer environment in which to prevent infection and transmission,” a MLB spokesman told Passan. “Reasonable accommodations will be considered for staff members who receive an exemption to this requirement.”

Unvaccinated staff members can get a shot before the start of minor league spring training, per Passan.

Staff members can avoid being vaccinated only if they have a “bona fide religious and medical exemption request.”

Despite these rules for the 2022 season, the MLB does encourage vaccination among minor league players. As a result, it will have plenty of resources available for those who want to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.