MLB Reportedly Proposed New Schedule For 2021 Season

MLB has sent a new proposal regarding the structure of the 2021 season to its Players Association, according to a new report.

Yahoo’s Tim Brown says the league presented the union with plan for a 154-game on Friday. It would involve full pay, though games would be delayed by a month and extend later into October.

Expanded postseason is also part of the reported proposal. The MLBPA has already shot that down as a tradeoff for a universal DH.

MLB on Friday proposed to the union a 154-game schedule with full pay, delayed by a month and extended by a week, sources say. Also, with expanded postseason. Union considering. — Tim Brown (@TBrownYahoo) January 31, 2021

As reported last week by the Wall Street Journal, another labor battle is percolating over the 2021 season. The owners would prefer delaying or shortening the season for financial reasons, but players obviously don’t want that.

It should be noted that the Journal did mention a compromise scenario which involved delaying the season but still playing 162 games, so not that far off from what the league has reportedly proposed.

We’ll see if the union deems the latest offer from MLB satisfactory enough for the upcoming campaign.