MLB Responds To Fans Complaining About National Anthem Kneeling

Major League Baseball has responded to the fans complaining about the San Francisco Giants kneeling for the national anthem on Monday night.

Giants manager Gabe Kapler and several of his players kneeled for the national anthem before Monday night’s exhibition game. This was the first national anthem demonstration at an MLB game since 2017.

While most people seem to understand why they kneeled, others are still choosing to make it about the military and respect.

San Francisco Giants' manager Gabe Kapler kneels during National Anthem before exhibition game against Oakland Athletics at Oakland Coliseum in Oakland, Calif., on Monday, July 20, 2020. @sfchronicle photo by @ScottStrazzante @SFGiants pic.twitter.com/UZjTYJtCLS — Scott Strazzante (@ScottStrazzante) July 21, 2020

Major League Baseball responded to those complaints on Twitter.

“The national anthem is sang for our military not our law enforcement firstly. You kneel you’re disrespecting your military. Yes black lives matter, kneeling for the national is showing complete lack of respect for out men and women fighting for your freedom,” one fan tweeted at MLB.

“It has never been about the military or the flag. The players and coaches are using their platforms to peacefully protest,” MLB responded.

Another MLB fan tweeted: “pllllleeeeaaaseeee stop posting things like this. yes black lives do indeed matter. but it’s a polarizing topic. keep politics out of baseball!”

MLB responded: “Supporting human rights is not political.”

Several athletes across sports leagues have kneeled for the national anthem, but it’s rare to see an official league Twitter account comment like this.

Major League Baseball is scheduled to begin its regular season on Thursday night.