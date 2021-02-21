Veteran MLB Outfielder Is Opting Out For Second Straight Year

For the second year in a row, Colorado Rockies outfielder Ian Desmond is opting out of the MLB season amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Desmond announced the news on his Instagram story. In his statement, he seemed to hint that he could possibly return to the Rockies at some point this season, but for now will remain home with family.

“Over the last few months, I’ve had tough conversations. I’ve asked a lot of questions and done a lot of thinking,” Desmond wrote. “For now, I’ve decided to opt out of the 2021 season. My desire to be with my family is greater than my desire to go back and play baseball under these circumstances. I’m going to continue to train and watch how things unfold.”

If Desmond sits out the entire 2021 season, he’ll have forfeited nearly $14 million of his five-year, $70 million contract over the last two years.

Ian Desmond announces he is opting out of a 2d straight season, at least for now. Was due $8M in I am yr of 5-$70M deal. Has a 2022 club option for $15M or a $2M buyout. #Rockies pic.twitter.com/Qkxst1pN7Z — Joel Sherman (@Joelsherman1) February 21, 2021

When Desmond last played in 2019, he slashed .255/.310/.479 while hitting 20 home runs and driving in 65 runs in 140 games.

Desmond has also made a pair of All-Star Games and won three Silver Slugger Awards in his 11-year career.