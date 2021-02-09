MLB Announces Key Rules Updates For 2021 Season

MLB experimented with a variety of rules changes in 2020 as it tried to adapt to a shortened season. With a tentative Spring Training start just a few weeks away, the commissioner’s office and the player’s association have agreed to keep a few of the controversial alterations in 2021.

The current agreement between the two parties will include the implementation of 7-inning doubleheaders during the regular season. The league will also keep last year’s modified extra inning rules, where a runner will start on second-base beginning in the 10th inning. Both of these switch-ups are carryovers from last season’s COVID-19 affected campaign.

Notably absent from the agreement is the concept of a universal DH. The controversial rule was used in 2020 and has widely been frowned upon by baseball traditionalists.

Although there’s no confirmation that a universal DH won’t be implemented later on, as of right now, pitchers will take regular at-bats in the National League.

Fans of MLB will be encouraged to see that these rule changes have been ironed out in early February. Although these moves won’t be agreed upon by everyone, both sides coming to this compromise bodes well for getting the season underway in a few months.

Last year, as MLB tried to navigate the raging pandemic, owners and players found themselves at odds. The labor dispute delayed the start of the campaign significantly, so it appears that both sides wanted to avoid that in 2021.

In addition to the handful of rules alterations, MLB will adopt a few protocols used by other leagues this year. Baseball plans to used an “NBA-type” technology that should help with contact tracing.

There’s still plenty to iron out as the owners and players negotiations move into mid-February. If MLB hopes to achieve a normal start date, both sides will need to compromise in the coming weeks.