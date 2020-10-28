MLB Rules On Travel For Dodgers, Rays After World Series

It was hard to enjoy the Los Angeles Dodgers’ celebration on Tuesday night due to the fact that Justin Turner was embracing his teammates while knowing he tested positive for COVID-19. Thankfully though, the latest update on the team is as encouraging as it gets.

MLB commissioner Rob Manfred released a statement on Turner’s actions, saying “While a desire to celebrate is understandable, Turner’s decision to leave isolation and enter the field was wrong and put everyone he came in contact with at risk.”

Toward the end of Manfred’s statement, he mentioned that neither World Series team could leave Texas until it received the results from this Wednesday’s round of COVID-19 tests.

According to Bob Nightengale, the Dodgers have tested negative and will be allowed to board the team’s plane back to Los Angeles. Justin Turner and his wife, however, will have to stay behind.

The entire #Dodgers team, with the exception of Justin Turner and his wife, were allowed to travel on the team plane back to LA. They all tested negative. — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) October 28, 2020

Nightengale also announced that all the tests from the Rays were reviewed as well. They’ll be heading back home to Tampa Bay tonight.

The Tampa Bay #Rays have also received permission to leave Texas and are headed home — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) October 28, 2020

It’s great to hear that neither team had another positive test, but that doesn’t mean they’re out of the woods just yet. The incubation period for COVID-19 could take as long as 14 days, so we’re not sure yet if Turner gave the virus to others.

Although the MLB doesn’t have another outbreak on its hands at the moment, it won’t ignore what Turner did last night. The league announced that it will undergo an investigation.

All we can do for now is hope that every member of the Dodgers and Rays remains in good health.