Video: The Worst Pitch Of The MLB Season Was Thrown On Sunday

The worst pitch of the 2020 Major League Baseball season was thrown on Sunday – though, to be fair to the pitcher, it wasn’t entirely his fault.

Richard Rodríguez came into Sunday’s game pitching extremely well. The Pittsburgh Pirates reliever had one of the top ERAs and WHIPs in the league among relief pitchers.

Unfortunately, Rodriguez had somewhat of a rough outing on Sunday against the Detroit Tigers. The Pirates pitcher threw arguably the wildest pitch of the season.

Here’s what happened:

While the pitch was terribly outside, it wasn’t simply a bad throw. It was a result of Rodriguez’ cleat getting stuck in the mound. The 30-year-old relief pitcher wasn’t able to fully get through his motion and ended up tossing the ball as far right as possible.

Still, baseball fans are getting their jokes in.

“I believe everyone that made fun of Dr. Fauci now needs to apologize, because this is Richard Rodriguez, a professional pitcher paid $633,500 to throw a ball over the plate, throwing it worse than a 79-year old doctor. It can happen to literally anyone,” one fan wrote, taking note of Dr. Fauci’s terrible first pitch.

Others pointed to another terrible first pitch:

Richard Rodríguez vs. 50 Cent, Mechanics. pic.twitter.com/Y8GVsO7JPP — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) August 9, 2020

The Pirates ended up losing today’s game to the Tigers, 2-1. Hopefully Rodriguez’s next outing goes much smoother.