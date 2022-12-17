MLB Star Dansby Swanson Reportedly Make Free Agency Decision

ATLANTA, GA - OCTOBER 12: Dansby Swanson #7 of the Atlanta Braves looks on prior to Game 4 of the NLDS between the Milwaukee Brewers and the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park on Tuesday, October 12, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Daniel Shirey/MLB Photos via Getty Images)

Braves shortstop Dansby Swanson is taking his talents to the NL Central.

According to ESPN insider Jeff Passan, the Cubs are finalizing a deal with Swanson.

"The Cubs are going to have a new shortstop and the best defensive middle infield in baseball with Swanson at short and Nico Hoerner moving to second," Passan said.

Swanson, 28, finished this year with a .277 batting average, 25 home runs and 96 RBI. It was his best statistical season at the plate.

There's a strong chance Swanson received a lengthy contract from the Cubs. After all, the market for shortstops this offseason has been very lucrative.

Xander Bogaerts, Carlos Correa and Trea Turner all signed massive deals this offseason.

It'll be fascinating to see what type of deal Swanson agreed to.

From the Cubs' standpoint, it makes sense to break the bank open for a player of Swanson's caliber. Not only are his numbers at the plate improving each season, he's a Gold Glove winner at shortstop.