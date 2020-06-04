MLB Star Jack Flaherty Has Telling Reaction To NBA News

The NBA has officially voted to return this summer. The NHL is also on its way back, but Major League Baseball remains at a negotiating impasse.

The MLBPA rejected the original offer from the league’s owners, with pay cuts being the biggest sticking point. The players’ 114-game counter-proposal was turned down by the owners, who are now reportedly considering a plan for a 50-game regular season.

That leaves us with no one really knowing whether or not there will be a 2020 MLB season after all. The impact of not having games will be felt financially and from fan backlash, but the two sides still seem far apart.

Some players have to be getting frustrated though, with St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Jack Flaherty being one of them. Flaherty expressed his feelings on Twitter today.

“Congrats NBA,” he wrote, attaching a GIF of a young boy looking noticeably exasperated.

Understandably, Flaherty wants to get back out there. He finished the 2019 season on a high note, ripping through the second half of the season en route to an 11-8 campaign, 2.75 ERA and 231 strikouts.

We’re all hoping to get some form of baseball back later this summer. But we can’t lie, the longer this drags on, the less optimistic we are.