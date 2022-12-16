MLB Star Outfielder Reportedly Makes Free Agency Decision

NEW YORK, NY - OCTOBER 03: A detailed view of New York Yankees batting practice prior to the American League Wild Card Game against the Minnesota Twins at Yankee Stadium on October 3, 2017 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

All-Star outfielder Andrew Benintendi is heading back to the American League Central.

According to Jesse Rogers of ESPN, the White Sox are signing Benintendi to a five-year, $75 million contract.

Benintendi spent the first half of the 2022 season with the Royals. He was then dealt to the Yankees before the trade deadline.

The Yankees reportedly wanted to retain Benintendi this winter. However, the front office wasn't willing to offer a five-year contract.

The White Sox, meanwhile, had no issue making a long-term commitment with Benintendi.

With Benintendi heading to the Windy City, the Yankees will have to explore other options for left field. At the moment, they'll have to rely on the combination of Aaron Hicks and Giancarlo Stanton.

Benintendi finished this past season with a .304 batting average, five home runs and 51 RBI.

If Benintendi stays healthy next season, he should give Chicago's lineup a much-needed shot in the arm.