MLB Star Prayed For His Life While Sick With COVID-19

Several MLB players have battled COVID-19. Atlanta Braves star first baseman Freddie Freeman had a particularly awful experience with the virus.

Fortunately, Freeman has since recovered and is back with the team. On Saturday, he detailed just how scary his coronavirus battle was.

Freeman said that at his worst point, on Friday, July 3, his fever spiked to 104.5 degrees. At that point, the 30-year-old slugger said he began to fear for his life.

“I said a little prayer that night,” Freeman said. “I’ve never been that hot before. My body was really, really hot. So I said ‘Please don’t take me’ because I wasn’t ready. It got a little worrisome that night for me.”

Thankfully, Freeman says he only had a couple of more days of severe symptoms. The week of July 6, his condition began improving.

Freddie Freeman says his "scariest night" while battling COVID-19 was when his fever spiked to 104.5 degrees. The @Braves star said a prayer that night: "Please don't take me." pic.twitter.com/xm9DWaEtyl — FOX Sports: Braves (@FOXSportsBraves) July 18, 2020

Last night, Freeman played in the Braves’ intrasquad game as the team prepares for this week’s opening of the 2020 MLB season.

“I feel like I’m a kid in a candy store again,” Freeman said yesterday, via ESPN. “You forget sometimes how much you love this game. I did truly miss it. I was so excited when I got to the yard.”

We’re glad to hear Freeman is back and feeling healthy. His experience with COVID-19 is a reminder to take this virus seriously.