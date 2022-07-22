MLB Star Reportedly Had $650,000 Worth Of Jewelry Stolen From SUV

While Tampa Bay Rays shortstop Wander Franco was on a rehab assignment in June, he had more than $650,000 in jewelry stolen from him.

According to ESPN, Kahlil Eugene Mathis used a wrench to break into Franco's Rolls-Royce in the parking lot of a hotel in Jacksonville, Florida.

Mathis reportedly grabbed a safe that contained seven pieces of jewelry that belonged to Franco.

The safe that was stolen contained the following, per ESPN:

A $300,000 gold, diamond-encrusted Cuban link chain and circle medallion

A $200,000 rose gold Cuban link chain with diamonds

A $70,000 gold pendant with a medallion in green and blue lettering spelling "FRANCO 5"

A $44,000 Platinum Rolex watch

A $20,000 American League championship ring

A $20,000 championship ring from Durham

A $5,000 gold pendant of Jerry the mouse

The police were able to identify Mathis because he sold some of Franco's jewelry at a pawn shop.

Franco's championship rings were found. The two Cuban link chains and the Rolex, however, have not been recovered yet.

Mathis is currently in jail and facing charges for nine separate incidents since January. Four of those incidents are felony burglary charges.

As for Franco, he returned to Tampa Bay's lineup on June 25 before suffering yet another injury.

Franco, who signed an 11-year contract extension in 2021, is hitting .260 with five home runs and 23 RBIs this season.