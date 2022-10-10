MLB Star Reveals What Joe Musgrove Likely Has On Ear

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 09: Umpire Alfonso Marquez checks the ear of Joe Musgrove #44 of the San Diego Padres during the sixth inning against the New York Mets in game three of the National League Wild Card Series at Citi Field on October 09, 2022 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images) Sarah Stier/Getty Images

Longtime MLB outfielder Andrew McCutchen believes he knows what Padres pitcher Joe Musgrove has on his ear during Game 3 of the NL Wild Card Series on Sunday night.

Musgrove was checked for foreign substances in the sixth inning on Sunday night, but the umpires didn't find anything.

However, McCutchen believes he knows what Musgrove had on his ear.

"Here we go. I guarantee Musgrove has Red Hot on his ears. Pitchers use it as mechanism to stay locked in during games. It burns like crazy and IDK why some guys thinks it helps them but in no way is it “sticky.” Buck is smart tho. Could be trying to just throw him off," he tweeted.

Musgrove's ear looked pretty shiny, but the umpires didn't find any foreign substances on his body.

Still, not everyone is convinced.

The Mets are currently trailing the Padres, 4-0, in the seventh inning of Sunday's game.

Game 3 is airing on ESPN.