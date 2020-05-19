The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

MLB Star Outfielder Announces Sudden Death Of His Wife

A game between the Rockies and the Diamondbacks.PHOENIX, AZ - MARCH 29: General view of action as starting pitcher Patrick Corbin #46 of the Arizona Diamondbacks pitches to Charlie Blackmon #19 of the Colorado Rockies during the first inning of the opening day MLB game at Chase Field on March 29, 2018 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Starling Marte shared horrific news on social media this evening. His wife Noelia passed away suddenly.

According to Marte’s Instagram post, his wife died of a heart attack. The pair had been married several years and had two children together.

“Today I go through the great pain of making public the unfortunate death of my wife Noelia, due to a heart attack,” Marte wrote in a gutwrenching caption. “It is a moment of indescribable pain. On behalf of my family, I am grateful for the expressions of esteem and solidarity in this difficult time.”

Marte’s post was immediately flooded with condolences, including from a number of MLB players such as Starlin Castro, Gregory Polanco, Jose Marmelejos and Ronald Acuna Jr.

View this post on Instagram

Hoy paso por el gran dolor de hacer de conocimiento público el lamentable fallecimiento de mi esposa Noelia, a causa de un paro cardíaco. Es un momento de dolor indescriptible. En nombre de mi familia, agradezco las muestras de aprecio y solidaridad en esta situación tan difícil. • Today I go through the great pain of making public the unfortunate death of my wife Noelia, due to a heart attack. It is a moment of indescribable pain. On behalf of my family, I am grateful for the expressions of esteem and solidarity in this difficult time. • Ay, mi gorda, Dios mío! ¿Por qué te fuiste?! Te me fuiste! Dios! Tú que eras tan buena! Me dejaste solo mi amor 💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔 ay que dolor que voy hacer

A post shared by Starling Marte (@marte06) on

According to MLB Network’s Jon Heyman, Marte’s wife was in the hospital awaiting surgery for a broken ankle when she passed away unexpectedly.

After eight seasons with the Pittsburgh Pirates, Marte was traded to the Arizona Diamondbacks in January. A native of the Dominican Republic, he earned a pair of Gold Gloves with the Pirates and made the All-Star Game in 2016.

We can’t even begin to wonder what Starling and his family are going through right now. The fact that this happened suddenly makes it even worse.

Our thoughts and prayers are with Starling, his children and Noelia’s family. May she rest in peace.

Reader Interactions

About Matt Hladik

Matt is an Editor at The Spun Media.