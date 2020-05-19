MLB Star Outfielder Announces Sudden Death Of His Wife

Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Starling Marte shared horrific news on social media this evening. His wife Noelia passed away suddenly.

According to Marte’s Instagram post, his wife died of a heart attack. The pair had been married several years and had two children together.

“Today I go through the great pain of making public the unfortunate death of my wife Noelia, due to a heart attack,” Marte wrote in a gutwrenching caption. “It is a moment of indescribable pain. On behalf of my family, I am grateful for the expressions of esteem and solidarity in this difficult time.”

Marte’s post was immediately flooded with condolences, including from a number of MLB players such as Starlin Castro, Gregory Polanco, Jose Marmelejos and Ronald Acuna Jr.

According to MLB Network’s Jon Heyman, Marte’s wife was in the hospital awaiting surgery for a broken ankle when she passed away unexpectedly.

Starling Marte’s wife died unexpectedly today. She broke her ankle and was in the hospital and said to be awaiting surgery when she passed. Best wishes to Starling, who just announced the death. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) May 19, 2020

After eight seasons with the Pittsburgh Pirates, Marte was traded to the Arizona Diamondbacks in January. A native of the Dominican Republic, he earned a pair of Gold Gloves with the Pirates and made the All-Star Game in 2016.

We can’t even begin to wonder what Starling and his family are going through right now. The fact that this happened suddenly makes it even worse.

Our thoughts and prayers are with Starling, his children and Noelia’s family. May she rest in peace.