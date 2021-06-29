The Spun

MLB Announces Punishment For Mariners P Hector Santiago

General view of T-Mobile Park, the home of the Seattle Mariners.SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - JULY 03: A general view during the game between the Seattle Mariners and the St. Louis Cardinals at T-Mobile Park on July 03, 2019 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steven Ryan/Getty Images)

As expected, MLB has officially suspended Seattle Mariners left-hander Hector Santiago 10 games for being caught with a foreign substance on his glove.

Santiago is the first pitcher to be caught with a foreign substance since baseball began cracking down on such practices. The 33-year-old was ejected in the fifth inning of Sunday’s game against the Chicago White Sox after being inspected by umpires.

The standard punishment for this new transgression is a 10-game ban, which ESPN insider Jeff Passan says Santiago will appeal.

After the game on Sunday, Santiago claimed that all he had on his glove was a combination of sweat and rosin.

“What they told me was, you can’t use rosin on the glove hand,” Santiago said. “When I use rosin, I dab on both sides. The umpire said you couldn’t use it on the glove hand.”

Passan said this afternoon that it is unlikely Santiago will have his suspension overturned on appeal, but could get the number of games reduced.

In nine relief appearances this season, Santiago is 1-1 with a 2.65 ERA in 17 innings.


About Matt Hladik

Matt is an Editor at The Spun Media.