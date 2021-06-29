MLB Announces Punishment For Mariners P Hector Santiago

As expected, MLB has officially suspended Seattle Mariners left-hander Hector Santiago 10 games for being caught with a foreign substance on his glove.

Santiago is the first pitcher to be caught with a foreign substance since baseball began cracking down on such practices. The 33-year-old was ejected in the fifth inning of Sunday’s game against the Chicago White Sox after being inspected by umpires.

The standard punishment for this new transgression is a 10-game ban, which ESPN insider Jeff Passan says Santiago will appeal.

After the game on Sunday, Santiago claimed that all he had on his glove was a combination of sweat and rosin.

“What they told me was, you can’t use rosin on the glove hand,” Santiago said. “When I use rosin, I dab on both sides. The umpire said you couldn’t use it on the glove hand.”

Passan said this afternoon that it is unlikely Santiago will have his suspension overturned on appeal, but could get the number of games reduced.

The Hector Santiago appeal should be fascinating. He says he used only sweat and rosin, not a foreign substance. His actions during the game don't necessarily fit the bill for someone using a banned substance, either. He licked his fingers. He caked his non-pitching arm in rosin. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) June 29, 2021

The suspension almost certainly will not be overturned because players are not allowed to have substances of any variety on their gloves. There is a chance it could be reduced on appeal. The upshot: The first foreign-substance suspension by MLB since 2015 is not a clear-cut case. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) June 29, 2021

In nine relief appearances this season, Santiago is 1-1 with a 2.65 ERA in 17 innings.