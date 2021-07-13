Whether it be striking out in the free-agent market or failing to make a splash on the trading block, the Los Angeles Angels can’t seem to find quality pitching. They addressed the issue with all of their 20 picks in the 2021 MLB Draft.

Believe it or not, the Angels used all of their 20 picks on pitchers in the recent MLB Draft. They got the ball rolling by taking Miami (Ohio) right-hander Sam Bachman with the No. 9 overall pick and proceeded to take 19 more pitchers, only one of which is a high-school prospect.

It’s safe to say the Angels are well aware of what their weakness is. This season, their pitching staff ranks 26th in Team ERA at 4.90. And it’s worth mentioning Shohei Ohtani and Patrick Sandoval are the only Angels pitchers on contract beyond this season.

The Angels always seem to be a quality pitcher or two away from being a legitimate AL contender. Odds are, they’ve found at least a quality starter or two with a few rotation guys in the latest 2021 MLB Draft.

P — Jeff Fletcher (@JeffFletcherOCR) July 13, 2021

It’s official: the #Angels used all 20 of their draft picks on pitchers. 19 of them are college pitchers. Eight of them are in the top-225 according to @MLBPipeline. For an organization deprived of quality pitching, that’s a pretty significant development. — Brent Maguire (@bmags94) July 13, 2021

The Angels should already be a contender, at least based on their lineup. They have Mike Trout, Shohei Ohtani, former Nationals star Anthony Rendon, rising star first baseman Jared Walsh and excellent contact hitter David Fletcher. But they can’t overcome poor pitching all by themselves.

Los Angeles has to make big moves in the pitching department to avoid wasting Trout and Ohtani.

We’ll have to wait a few years to find out whether or not the Angels’ latest MLB Draft pays off in the long run.