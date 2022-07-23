MLB Teams Reportedly Calling Angels About Blockbuster Trade

ANAHEIM, CA - JULY 10: A general view of the Angels logo on a ribbon board during a summer workout in preparation for a shortened MLB season during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic on Friday, July 10, 2020 at Angel Stadium in Los Anaheim, California. (Photo by Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Angels are the Titanic and the rest of Major League Baseball is well aware it's sinking.

However, the AL West franchise refuses to wave the white flag as it continues convincing itself it can turn things around.

According to a report, multiple teams have called Angels general manager Perry Minasian regarding a blockbuster trade centered on Shohei Ohtani.

But the team is reportedly unwilling to actually delve into serious trade discussions. The Angels, understandably, want to keep Ohtani around as long as possible.

"Sources: @MLB teams are calling #Angels to express trade interest in Shohei Ohtani, but the Angels are indicating they have no plans to move the superstar before the Aug. 2 Trade Deadline. @MLBNetwork @MLBNetworkRadio," said Jon Morosi.

Ohtani's two-year, $8.5 million contract with the Angels is up after this season. After that he'll be eligible for a final year of salary arbitration.

MLB insider Ken Rosenthal has more on what's expected to be a dramatic offseason for Ohtani, the Angels and rest of Major League Baseball.

Ohtani’s current two-year, $8.5 million deal with the Angels expires at the end of the season. After that, he will be eligible for a final year of salary arbitration, effectively entering the process as two players, a pitcher and hitter. And after that, he will be eligible for free agency, again qualifying — assuming he stays healthy — as an unprecedented entry in the market, the equivalent of a rock star who simultaneously plays both lead guitar and drums.

The Angels have been cursed by mammoth contracts in the past, so it's understandable they may be reluctant to sign Ohtani to one.

But if that is indeed the case, why not trade him now and begin what's clearly a necessary rebuild?

Haven't the Angels learned their lesson by now? As legendary as players like Ohtani and Mike Trout are, you can't win games with two superstars and a bunch of scraps.

The Angels, meanwhile, are 39-54 and 22.5 games back of the first-place Houston Astros.