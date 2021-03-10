1 MLB Ballpark Will Be At 100 Percent Capacity For Opening Day

All around Major League Baseball, teams are preparing to open up their home ballparks in some capacity this spring.

Most teams have announced an intention to have some fans in the stands when games begin next month. The Texas Rangers are going a step further, however.

On Wednesday, the Rangers declared they will open Globe Life Field up completely for the home opener against the Toronto Blue Jays on April 5. The 49,115-seat facility will be at 100 percent capacity that day.

After that, the Rangers will limit capacity for the next two months.

BREAKING: The Rangers are officially opening Globe Life Field to fans for the 2021 MLB season. Stadium will be at 100% capacity for the home opener and will then be at a slightly reduced capacity with “social distancing pods” in April and May. More information to come. — kennedi landry (@kennlandry) March 10, 2021

To be honest, we’re not sure why the Rangers are starting off with a fully-opened stadium and then working backwards.

Sure, you’d be expecting your biggest crowd for opening day, but that planning still doesn’t seem logical.

On the bright side, it is wonderful to see spectators all around the sports world being allowed back in to watch games.